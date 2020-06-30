Myrtle Beach Pelicans canceling July 3 fireworks celebration due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have canceled their planned Independence Day weekend fireworks celebration in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“After consulting and coordinating with city officials as well as The Long Bay Symphony, in light of recent developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic we are cancelling the July 3rd Fireworks Celebration planned for TicketReturn.com Field,” a statement from the Pelicans read in part.
The event was to feature fireworks, a concert from members of the Long Bay Symphony and the Long Bay Youth Symphony, and a showing of “The Sandlot” on the video board.
Tickets already purchased for the event will be refunded.
“While the event was always designed to follow strict social distancing guidelines, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of attendees, performers, and staff,” Pelicans officials said.
