Marion County to begin requiring face masks in county-owned buildings

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County residents will have to start wearing face masks into all county-owned buildings starting next week.
According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, all vendors and anyone over the age of 2 going into a county-owned building beginning Monday, July 6, will be required to wear a face mask.
For those buildings that house county employees, visitors will also have their temperature taken before entry is granted, according to the MCSO.
The decision comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.