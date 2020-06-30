Horry County Schools to suspend athletic conditioning until further notice

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools will suspend high school athletic conditioning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
“While we have not had a reported incident of a positive COVID-19 case affecting an HCS athlete at this point, positive cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Horry County,” a message from the district to high school coaches read, in part.
Coaches were notified that, due to an expected influx of visitors to the Grand Strand for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the district believes they “need to take the proactive measure” of suspending athletic conditioning beginning Thursday, July 2, at 4 p.m. That suspension will go until further notice.
“We will continue to monitor conditions with the hope of resuming athletic conditioning soon,” the message said.
