Horry County Government reports 24 employees test positive for coronavirus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Government has released new information on the number of employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials announced that as of June 30, there are 24 employees who have contracted the virus and are not reporting to work.
There have been a total of 39 positive cases within Horry County Government since testing began.
Below is a breakdown of cases by department:
The county offices remain open, but community members are encouraged to do business by phone, email or other electronic means. Residents are also asked to call first before visiting any office in person because many departments are working by appointment only.
Those who do visit county offices are required to wear a face mask while inside the building.
