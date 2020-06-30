Heather Elvis’ family brings awareness to missing person cases on her birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of Heather Elvis is honoring her on her birthday by bringing awareness to missing persons cases and also teaching parents about keeping their child safe.
Heather Elvis disappeared on Dec. 18, 2013, and her vehicle was found the following day at Peachtree Landing in the Socastee area.
It’s where her mother, Debbie Elvis, and Horry County police held an event on Tuesday to honor Heather on her birthday and also teach people how to start or update a child identification kit.
“Heather’s birthday to us is very sad and very emotional and the only thing that helps me get through things is to help somebody else. So, in this way I’m able to help promote safety in other people. Maybe there was something I could have taught Heather that would have kept her from going to the wrong place at the wrong time. Maybe there was something else I could have explained. She knew about safety stuff. She knew how to be careful, but I feel like there’s something else I could have said,” said Debbie Elvis said.
Also, during the month of June, Heather’s family raised funds for CUE Center for Missing Persons.
During the investigation into Heather’s disappearance, authorities identified Sidney and Tammy Moorer as suspects in the case. Documents show Heather and Sidney had an affair.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Both Sidney and Tammy Moorer were convicted of kidnapping Heather and each were sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Heather’s body has never been found.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.