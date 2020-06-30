Heather Elvis’ family brings awareness to missing person cases on her birthday

“Heather’s birthday to us is very sad and very emotional and the only thing that helps me get through things is to help somebody else. So, in this way I’m able to help promote safety in other people. Maybe there was something I could have taught Heather that would have kept her from going to the wrong place at the wrong time. Maybe there was something else I could have explained. She knew about safety stuff. She knew how to be careful, but I feel like there’s something else I could have said,” said Debbie Elvis said.