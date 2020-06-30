Flood advisory issued for portions of Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for south central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina.
Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area and between two and three inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include: Myrtle Beach, Conway, Red Hill, Myrtle Beach Airport, Socastee, Hickory Grove, Forestbrook, Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus, Coastal Carolina University, Nixonville, Homewood, Lighthouse Care Center Of Conway, Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.