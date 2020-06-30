FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storms to bring heavy downpours, gusty winds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather continues this week with several rounds of showers and storms likely. A few of the storms could be strong at times.
Look for highs to quickly warm up today as afternoon readings climb to near 90 at the beaches and into the lower 90s inland. Heat index values will continue to reach the upper 90s to near 100° through the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. Keep this in mind for any outdoor plans.
Afternoon showers and storms will return with the threat of a few strong storms at times today. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent thunder and lightning will be possible in any strong storm this afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, it’s still possible with the storm fuel we have around from the heat and humidity.
The forecast does not change much for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of heat and humidity each day. Afternoon storms for both Wednesday and Thursday will bring the risk of some fast moving clusters and once again, a few strong-severe storms cannot be ruled out.
We should see those storm chances slowly calm down as we head into the holiday weekend along with some slightly cooler temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s at the beach and the upper 80s to near 90 inland. The risk for storms is low at 20%. Perfect weather for any Fourth of July plans!
