Duck Donuts to open new location in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A second Duck Donuts location is coming to the Grand Strand.
The new spot, which will be located at 779 Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, is slated to open at 7 a.m. on July 9, the company confirmed.
Founded in Duck, N.C. in 2006, Duck Donuts allows customers to create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles.
The first Duck Donuts location on the Grand Strand opened on Maryport Drive in June 2019.
“We received an overwhelming welcome from the community and vacationers when we opened our first location in Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach, and we look forward to now delivering the same smiles in the North Myrtle Beach area,” said Sharon Reynolds, Duck Donuts Myrtle Beach general manager.
