DHEC announces new single-day case high with 1,741 additional COVID-19 cases in S.C

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a new single-day high of new cases in South Carolina.
DHEC reported 1,741 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with 170 new cases in Horry County.
This brings the total number of cases since the agency started tracking the virus to 36,297.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (7), Aiken (28), Anderson (28), Bamberg (10), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (70), Berkeley (60), Calhoun (4), Charleston (375), Cherokee (9), Chester (12), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Colleton (6), Darlington (12), Dillon (6), Dorchester (87), Fairfield (8), Florence (40), Georgetown (16), Greenville (125), Greenwood (26), Hampton (3), Horry (170), Jasper (10), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (29), Laurens (49), Lee (3), Lexington (100), Marion (16), Marlboro (1), McCormick (2), Newberry (9), Oconee (7), Orangeburg (51), Pickens (31), Richland (137), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (55), Sumter (38), Union (6), Williamsburg (12), York (47)
DHEC also announced 17 more people have died from the coronavirus, one in Horry County and two in Florence County and one in Dillon County. It brings the number of deaths to 735 in the state.
The agency added that there are 1,021 hospital beds that are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for the coronavirus.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
