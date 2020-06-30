Darlington County School District puts athletic, extracurricular conditioning on hold

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District announced on Tuesday that all conditioning and practice for athletic teams and extracurricular activities, such as band, will be put on hold.
The stop on activities will begin on Thursday and will go through July 12.
District officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, especially with the Fourth of July holiday in mind.
The school district will resume conditioning and practice on Monday, July 13.
This decision comes on the same day that Horry County Schools decided to suspend athletic conditioning on Thursday and the suspension will go until further notice.
