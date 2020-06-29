Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at Litchfield dentist office; several treated for heat-related injuries

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Flames weren’t the only thing that firefighters had to battle when they were called to a two-alarm fire at a dentist’s office in the Litchfield area.
Midway Fire Rescue received the fire alarm call just after 4:30 p.m. at Total Care Dentistry Litchfield off Ocean Highway. Midway Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Nugent said his crew got to the scene in about two minutes and immediately called a second-alarm on the fire.
Nugent said additional help was brought in from Murrells Inlet-Garden City, Georgetown City Fire and Horry County Fire Rescue.
He said that several firefighters got overheated while battling the flames and a couple were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
“We have several that we treated in the rehab unit, a couple have gone to local hospitals just for precautionary. All heat-related, nothing more than that, so we’re confident they’re going to get back here. We’ll probably send them home for the night, have somebody else replace them, get them some rest,” Nugent said.
He added that even though some several firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, no one was in the building when they arrived on scene and no one was hurt.
Nugent said that once the fire is under control and it’s safe to go inside, then they will begin the investigation into what sparked the flames.
