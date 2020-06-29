Senior Spotlight: President of Ocean Awareness Club, lacrosse captain, runner looks back in final year of school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The local class of 2020 are now proud high school graduates and many are gearing up for college in the next couple months.
WMBF News has been looking back on their senior year and showcasing local graduates.
Tyler Flannelly from Myrtle Beach High School said his teachers and coaches helped shape him into who he is today.
“Just thank you so much for doing all that you guys do. I hope I can see you guys soon,” he said.
During his time at MBHS, Flannelly was president of the Ocean Awareness Club.
“We started it and got it funded by Surf Rider, the national organization. We had a vote and I become the president. I surf and I’ve lived at the beach my whole life basically, so I just want our oceans to be clean,” he said. “If our oceans are clean then our earth is clean.”
He also said he played lacrosse for four years and ran cross country and track for about six years.
“Lacrosse has been my passion for about 15 years now. I’ve been playing it every day and finally going to college for it in a couple months. My future plan is to play lacrosse at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C., and I’ll be majoring in business administration and minoring in sports marketing,” Flannelly said.
When asked what his most proud moment was in high school, he said it was making captain senior year and, “just leading my team, even though it got cut short.”
“I was the most proud of just bringing everyone together and having a family on the team,” Flannelly said.
Flannelly said his senior year ended unexpectedly, and he misses his friends the most.
“Yeah, just being with all my friends. I mean I loved having the prom idea or senior trip, but I just wanted to see my friends the last couple months since,” he said. I’ll be living six hours away.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.