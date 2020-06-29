Police investigate incident at Georgetown hotel that left man dead, woman injured

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are conducting a death investigation at a hotel.
Police responded to the Roadway Inn on Church Street at 8:27 a.m. to a report of victims “covered in blood,” Georgetown Police Capt. Nelson Brown said.
Officers found a man dead inside one of the rooms and a female suffering injuries outside the room.
EMS took the female victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Brown said the investigation is active and police are still processing the scene.
Police have not yet released details on how the two were injured.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the man.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, our TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.
