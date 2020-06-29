Over 2,500 without power in Allsbrook area after overnight showers, storms

Over 2,500 without power in Allsbrook area after overnight showers, storms
Power outage (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By WMBF News Staff | June 29, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 5:57 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Electric Cooperative is reporting over 2,500 customers in the Allsbrook area are without power Monday morning.

The utility company said crews have been dispatched to the scene to look for a cause of the outage and make any necessary repairs.

Showers and storms moved through the area overnight.

For real-time updates on outages for Horry Electric customers, click here.

For real-time updates on outages for Santee Cooper customers, click here.

For real-time updates on outages for Duke Energy customers, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.