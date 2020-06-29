Over 2,500 without power in Allsbrook area after overnight showers, storms

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Electric Cooperative is reporting over 2,500 customers in the Allsbrook area are without power Monday morning.
The utility company said crews have been dispatched to the scene to look for a cause of the outage and make any necessary repairs.
For real-time updates on outages for Horry Electric customers, click here.
For real-time updates on outages for Santee Cooper customers, click here.
For real-time updates on outages for Duke Energy customers, click here.
