Myrtle Beach City Council to consider executive order requiring face masks in certain businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council will consider enacting an executive order requiring that face masks be worn in certain public places.
That proposal is on the agenda for Thursday’s special called city council meeting that is set to be held at 9 a.m. at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.
According to a draft executive order, individuals would be required to wear the face coverings, defined as a “uniform piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands,” when inside retail and food service establishments, and the “enclosed common areas” of overnight accommodations establishments.
Retail establishments are listed as businesses like grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial stores, pharmacies, and barbershops and hair salons, among others.
Food service establishments encompass any business that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-through basis, according to the draft order.
Overnight accommodations establishments are hotels, motels, condos, rental properties and private campgrounds.
Staff at those businesses will also be required to wear face masks while working in areas open to the general public and in areas where social distancing among employees cannot be observed.
According to the draft order, any person in violation will be guilty of a civil infraction punishable by a penalty of not more than $100. Each day of a continuing violation shall be considered a separate offense.
If approved, the order would start at 11:59 p.m. on July 2 and remain in effect for 60 days or until rescinded, or until the expiration of the declaration of a civil emergency.
The draft order comes as more municipalities across South Carolina are mandating that face masks be worn in public to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Horry County was listed as a novel coronavirus hot spot earlier this month by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The draft order can be read in full below:
