Man faces attempted murder in connection to road rage case in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police took a man into custody in connection to a road rage case.
Officers were called Saturday afternoon to Highway 905 and Alpharetta Court for a road rage incident involving a hit and run.
Police met with the victim and South Carolina Highway Patrol who provided statements on the matter. Details on what led up to the road rage incident were not provided in the incident report.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old John James Whitney, ran off into some woods behind a home.
Arrests warrants were obtained for Whitney on Sunday and he was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.