Man accused of crashing into Florence County deputy’s cruiser during two-county chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of leading deputies on a two-county chase while driving under the influence early Saturday morning.
Authorities said Marion County deputies tried to stop a Jeep around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, but the suspect drove off and led deputies on a chase on Highway 76 into Florence County.
Florence County deputies took over the pursuit and deployed stop strips near Firetower Road, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said after the suspect hit the stop strips, the vehicle collided head on with a Florence County deputy’s vehicle.
The FCSO vehicle was damaged, but the deputy was not hurt.
Devanta Judson, 27, of Georgetown was arrested and charged by Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators with failure to stop for blue light, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and DUI.
The Florence County Detention Center shows that he was released from their custody and transferred to another agency.
