Local leaders seek public’s input on Floodplain Management and Hazard Mitigation Plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach, along with other participating partners, is working to update its Floodplain Management and Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Officials said the plan will identify and assess the community’s natural and man-made hazard risks to determine how to best minimize and manage those risks.
Local leaders have created a survey for citizens to share their opinions and participate in the mitigation planning process.
The deadline to participate is Tuesday, June 30.
Click here to take the survey.
