Grand Strand Medical Center updates patient visitation policy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Medical Center has announced an update to its one-visitor policy, effective Monday.
According to a press release from the hospital, newly updated policies for hospital patients include:
- Visiting hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Visitors must enter through the main entrance off 82nd Parkway
- One visitor is allowed for each adult patient
- It must be the same visitor throughout the hospital stay
- One visitor may stay overnight with our maternity patients
- Two parents/guardians may stay overnight with our pediatric patients (under 18)
- No children under the age of 18 are allowed to visit
- No visitors for positive COVID-19 patients or patients waiting for COVID-19 test results
In addition, visitors must wear a mask at all times, are not allowed to wear gloves in public areas, and are not permitted to congregate in common areas and must practice social distancing.
For emergency room patients:
- The ER entrance off Hwy 17 Bypass is open 24/7 for ER patients
- Visitors should wait in their cars while adult patients are being evaluated
- Once inside a private patient room, one visitor may join each adult patient
- It must be the same visitor throughout the stay
- If there is a special reason why you need to stay with your loved one while waiting, please let hospital screeners know
- No children under the age of 18 are allowed to visit
- No visitors will be allowed for patients who screen positive for COVID-19 symptoms
Officials said visitors must wear a mask at all times, even in private patient room. Also, visitors must remain with the patient once inside a private room.
Visitors with pre-existing health conditions or otherwise considered to be high-risk for COVID-19 are strongly discouraged from visiting the hospital.
