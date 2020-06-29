Georgetown County shuts down magistrate’s office, central traffic court for 2 weeks

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County department will be closed for the next 14 days due to COVID-19.
The county posted on its Facebook page that effective immediately, the Georgetown Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court will be closed for the next two weeks.
Jackie Broach, the spokesperson for Georgetown County, said that they were just notified on Monday about one confirmed coronavirus in the department.
As of Sunday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control have reported 435 confirmed coronavirus cases since the agency started tracking the virus.
