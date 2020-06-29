Fourth suspect charged in deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this year at a Hartsville nightclub.
Arrest warrants released Monday by Hartsville police show Zachary Austin Cole is charged with the following:
- Unlawful carrying of a firearm
- Pointing and presenting a firearm
- Violent felon in possession of a firearm
- Carrying a firearm onto premises where alcohol is served
- Discharging a firearm into a structure or enclosure
The warrants state Cole fired a gun into the air after a fight broke out on the dance floor.
In addition to Cole, three other suspects are also facing charges in connection to the shooting, which happened back in January at Mac’s Lounge.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garret Bakhsh, 18, were killed. Officials said three others were injured.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.