FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern continues with daily storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few of you might have woken up early this morning to overnight showers and storms this morning. Those storms continue to remain scattered for some as we slowly dry out for the rest of the morning and into the lunchtime frame.
It’s another day filled with plenty of heat and humidity! Highs today will warm up into the lower 90s for both the beaches and inland. Heat index values will make a run for the upper 90s again today, heating up our atmosphere for a few storms this afternoon. Once again, with enough energy (heat), a few storms will develop ahead of the disturbance this afternoon. A couple of these storms could be on the strong side with a level one severe weather risk in play for today.
There looks to be slightly better ingredients for the storms just to our southwest into the Lowcountry but this is something that can easily change. We will keep an eye on the radar this afternoon as storms begin to fire to our northwest. Expect those storms to quickly track to the southeast and impact part of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this afternoon and evening.
Our rain chances do not end anytime soon. Afternoon showers and storms continue through the week with the heating providing for scattered activity Tuesday-Sunday. The confidence in the forecast for the end of the week is on the lower end for now. Models continue to flip back and forth between a drier pattern and a scattered storm setup. For now, rain chances remain at 20% Friday-Sunday with hopefully a better understanding by the middle of the week. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s through the work week for the beaches with the lower 90s inland.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.