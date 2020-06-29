FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern continues with daily storm chances

Our rain chances do not end anytime soon. Afternoon showers and storms continue through the week with the heating providing for scattered activity Tuesday-Sunday. The confidence in the forecast for the end of the week is on the lower end for now. Models continue to flip back and forth between a drier pattern and a scattered storm setup. For now, rain chances remain at 20% Friday-Sunday with hopefully a better understanding by the middle of the week. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s through the work week for the beaches with the lower 90s inland.