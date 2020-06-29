FIRST ALERT: Storms at times through mid-week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather will continue this week with several rounds of showers and storms likely. Some of the storms could be strong at times.
Tonight will see just a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s.
Tuesday will see a quick warm up as afternoon readings climb to near 90 at the beach and into the lower 90s inland. High humidity in place will send the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100 from midday into the afternoon and evening.
An active weather pattern across the Carolinas means one or more clusters of thunderstorms will likely develop by the afternoon and evening. While widespread severe storms are not expected, some of the storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and very frequent lightning.
The forecast through Wednesday and Thursday is very similar with plenty of heat and humidity each day. Each day will also bring the risk of fast moving clusters of storms at times. Once again, a few strong to severe storms will be possible.
A slightly less active and slightly cooler weather pattern settles in for the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90 inland. The risk of a storm through the weekend is low - at 20%.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.