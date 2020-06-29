FIRST ALERT: Slight chance of tropical development this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two areas in the Atlantic have a slight chance of tropical development this week.
The first is an area in the central Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands are associated with a tropical wave. Some slight development of this system is possible during the next day or so while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 20 mph. Strong upper-level winds are forecast to inhibit further development by mid-week.
The chance of formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent, and chances remain very low through the end of the week
The second area to watch is an area of low pressure that is forecast to form off of the southeastern coast of the United States on Tuesday.
Some development of this system is possible later this week while it moves generally northeastward well offshore of the east coast of the United States.
The chance of formation through 48 hours is near 0 percent, but increases to 20% over the next 5 days.
Regardless of development, neither of these systems are currently forecast to bring any impacts to the United States.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.