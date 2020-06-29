FIRST ALERT: More rounds of storms on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather will with several rounds of showers and storms likely through Thursday.
Tonight will see just showers and storms continuing at times through the evening and then tapering off after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 70s.
Wednesday will see another quick warm up as afternoon readings climb to the upper 80s at the beach and into the lower 90s inland. High humidity in place will send the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100 from midday into the afternoon and evening.
Once again, showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
The forecast through Thursday is very similar with plenty of heat and humidity each day. Thursday will also bring the risk of fast moving clusters of storms at times.
A slightly less active and slightly cooler weather pattern settles in for the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90 inland. The risk of a storm through the weekend is low - at 20%.
