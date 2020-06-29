Father and son missing on Lake Moultrie following Saturday storm found safe

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A father and a son are safe after being thrown overboard during a storm on Lake Moultrie Saturday.
Richard Nichols and his father were thrown overboard at around 10 p.m. Saturday after the surprise storm, leaving one of them in the water for 12 hours before authorities found out the two were missing and were able to rescue them
“We got separated and he went one way and I went the other way,” Nichols said.
Nichols, 40, was found on an island at around 2:50 p.m. Sunday and his father, 60, was found in the water at 1:20 p.m., according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
Both boaters were weak, dehydrated, but alert and conscious, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We don’t don’t always see this type of outcome. This is the best outcome you can possibly ask for in a situation like this,” Berkeley County Sheriff’s Capt. Bobby Shuler said.
The boat was reportedly spotted by someone passing by the lake Sunday morning.
