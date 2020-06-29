DHEC announces 1,320 COVID-19 cases in S.C.; 165 new cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,320 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four additional deaths.
The agency also announced that there are currently 1,032 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
DHEC said there have been 34,546 total confirmed cases in the state since the agency started tracking the virus.
The agency is also reporting that there are 165 new coronavirus cases in Horry County.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (12), Anderson (15), Bamberg (12), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (41), Calhoun (1), Charleston (278), Cherokee (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (2), Colleton (17), Darlington (6), Dillon (9), Dorchester (49), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (8), Florence (24), Georgetown (5), Greenville (153), Greenwood (9), Hampton (3), Horry (165), Jasper (1), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (26), Laurens (15), Lee (2), Lexington (73), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (22), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (24), Pickens (25), Richland (80), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (70), Sumter (16), Union (11), Williamsburg (6), York (59)
The four deaths occurred in elderly patients from Chesterfield (1), Richland (1), Anderson (1), and Beaufort (1) counties. The total number of deaths is now at 717.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
