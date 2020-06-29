City of Myrtle Beach implements additional COVID-19 precautions following surge in cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state has prompted a ‘redoubling of efforts’ by Myrtle Beach city leaders to prevent the spread of the virus.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, here are additional precautions the city is putting in place or reemphasizing, effective immediately:
- With the exception of recreation centers, Chapin Memorial Library, scheduled events at the Convention Center, scheduled events at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, City Council meetings, and admission into the city’s indoor facilities will be by appointment only. The scheduled reopening of the City Services building to the public has been postponed indefinitely.
- All individuals over the age of 12 entering these facilities (including recreation centers and the library) must wear a face mask or face shield and must have temperatures taken upon arrival and departure. Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism and the Convention Center may develop protocols for the public’s use of exercise equipment, gymnasiums, and Convention Center spaces (the latter for private events only).
- Employees shall also wear a mask whenever they interact with the public on a face-to-face basis whether that interaction is inside or outside of a building. The Myrtle Beach Police Department may adopt a different standard for interactions by sworn officers in the conduct of their duties.
- Employees must also wear a mask whenever they meet with other employees in the same room or when they share office space where it is difficult or impossible to consistently maintain at least six feet of social distancing. Individuals who are working by themselves within their own office space are not required to wear masks.
- Employees must wear masks while using break rooms, passing in the hallway, using restroom facilities or in other common areas of our facilities.
- Employees must wear a mask whenever more than one individual is in the same city vehicle or personal vehicle on city business; no exceptions.
