Carolina Forest leads Grand Strand with number of COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The top 10 zip codes in South Carolina with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases account for at least 4,700 out of the state’s more than 33,700 cases.
That means that less than 2% of the state’s 534 zip codes account for nearly 14% of its COVID-19 cases.
Eight out of the top 10 zip codes in S.C. with the highest number of coronavirus cases have at least 400 each.
As of Sunday night, Carolina Forest’s 29579 zip code sits at No. 6 on the list with 445 cases.
By comparison, Myrtle Beach’s 29577 zip code has the 15th most reported cases with 341. Horry County’s 29526 zip code has the second most in the county and the ninth most in the state with 392.
The top five zip codes in the state with the most cases make up parts of Greenville, Charleston and Columbia.
