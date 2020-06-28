House of Blues temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The House of Blues announced it will temporarily close out of concern for COVID-19.
The restaurant, bar and concert venue made the announcement Sunday on social media.
“The health and safety of our employees, patrons and our community are our top priority,” the statement read. “In these unprecedented times, this priority continues to guide our business decisions.”
Gov. Henry McMaster recently stated that restrictions would not be lifted on concert venues as COVID-19 cases continue rising across South Carolina. The House of Blues has been operating primarily as a restaurant and bar since June 1.
According to its Facebook page, the venue has had to either cancel or postpone several concerts from artists including 311, Blue October, Halestorm and Incubus.
