Grand Strand fireworks stores seeing more demand ahead of July 4

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With less than a week until Independence Day and COVID-19 impacting firework shows in the Grand Strand, one local store is now seeing more business.
While Myrtle Beach plans to go ahead with its Fourth of July plans, other areas such as North Myrtle Beach and the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk have either canceled or postponed events this year.
It’s causing more people to shop at stores like Phantom Fireworks, which just outside of Myrtle Beach city limits.
“Even up to this week, we don’t know what to expect, no one knows what to expect,” said Michelle Turner, the store’s manager. “It just seems to increase more and more every day for us, which is good for everybody.”
Turner also noted more people are coming into the store saying they are inexperienced with fireworks, which is why safety is being stressed now more than ever.
“We have safety flyers, we have staff on hand to help with that as well. We have a safety table inside of our store,” she said.
Due to complaints, the City of Myrtle Beach Police Department is also reminding residents and visitors that personal fireworks are illegal within city limits. Violators could face a fine of up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
