FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible tonight, unsettled weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong to severe storms are possible as we continue to head into the rest of this evening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
We’re already seeing some strong and severe storms beginning to fire near Charlotte, NC and this cluster is what is expected to be our main show throughout this afternoon and evening.
The SPC has included a large portion of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms. The timing of these storms will likely begin as we head into the 7:00pm hour. The main threats and impacts will be strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
There’s still some uncertainty on just how organized this line of storms will be and where exactly the strongest of the storms is going to set up. As of now, it looks like parts of Scotland, Robeson, Marlboro, and Dillon Counties have the best potential of seeing some of the stronger storms.
As we head into the midnight and overnight hours, we should start to see our shower and storm chances taper off. With that being said, our unsettled stretch of weather is expected to continue, with rain chances on the way through much of next week. While it won’t be a washout, it’s something to keep in mind as we head into next week for any outdoor plans.
