FIRST ALERT: Heat continues, storm chances return to the forecast

Future radar likes the idea of a line forming along the disturbance well to our northwest. An area of a slight risk extends from Kentucky through Tennessee and into North Carolina and the Upstate for that disturbance. As it works toward our area, it will not only be losing heating but it looks to be traveling somewhere just to the north. The path of the line of storms will dictate who sees what. Many of you today may not even see a drop of rain while others could easily pick up on an inch of rain in any thunderstorm or even line of storms that passes through. Here’s what Future Radar suggests during the middle of the afternoon.