FIRST ALERT: Heat continues, storm chances return to the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to a warm and muggy start as you head out the door this morning. The Saharan dust continues to stick around providing for a hazy view and some lower level clouds this morning. Remember, that Air Quality Alert goes until Noon today for those with the sensitive allergies.
As we head throughout the day, we warm up quick! Highs today will reach the low-mid 90s on both the beaches and inland today. If you have plans to hit the sand, it’s going to be a hot and humid forecast.
Heat index values will make a run for the upper 90s at times this afternoon. The warm and steamy afternoon will provide fuel for those afternoon storm chances that return to the forecast today. A quick-hitting shortwave (disturbance) will slide across the area this evening, tapping into that energy with our warm and humid weather. While storm chances will not be widespread, a few storms will form and there is a small chance of a strong/severe storm later this afternoon and into the evening hours.
Future radar likes the idea of a line forming along the disturbance well to our northwest. An area of a slight risk extends from Kentucky through Tennessee and into North Carolina and the Upstate for that disturbance. As it works toward our area, it will not only be losing heating but it looks to be traveling somewhere just to the north. The path of the line of storms will dictate who sees what. Many of you today may not even see a drop of rain while others could easily pick up on an inch of rain in any thunderstorm or even line of storms that passes through. Here’s what Future Radar suggests during the middle of the afternoon.
That line of storms would continue to try to move to the southeast, keeping that rain chance at 30% for the beaches this evening around the evening hours. Once again, don’t take future radar as the gospel. This is simply one output of what COULD happen. This will change and is why it’s important to have the First Alert Weather App.
Daily storm chances continue as another unsettled pattern slides in for the new week. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on the beaches while staying in the low-mid 90s inland.
