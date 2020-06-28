DHEC: Over 180 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County, statewide total over 33,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina saw its total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise above 33,000 Sunday, according to information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 1,366 new cases were confirmed across the state. It brings the total to 33,221.
In Horry County, the agency reported 185 new cases, the second straight day the county reported daily numbers in the triple-digits.
DHEC also confirmed five additional deaths, bringing the state total to 712. One of the deaths occurred in an elderly patient in Florence County.
The other deaths occurred in Charleston, Lexington, Richland and Laurens counties, respectively.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (57), Calhoun (4), Charleston (239), Cherokee (6), Chester (9), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (12), Darlington (11), Dillon (26), Dorchester (43), Fairfield (1), Florence (30), Georgetown (8), Greenville (194), Greenwood (10), Hampton (2), Horry (185), Jasper (11), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (6), Laurens (35), Lee (7), Lexington (54), Marion (15), Marlboro (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (31), Oconee (20), Orangeburg (27), Pickens (27), Richland (82), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (43), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (49)
DHEC also said there are currently 954 hospital beds occupied by patients who either tested positive for COVID-19, or are under investigation for the virus.
The agency also encourages South Carolinians to do their part in slowing the spread, including taking steps such as:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
- Getting tested now if you have symptoms or getting tested one week after you were a close contact (closer than six feet for at least 15 minutes) to someone with COVID-19
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.