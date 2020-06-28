Aynor football team temporarily halts workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
Summer football conditioning at Aynor High School has been postponed for at least one day, if not longer, due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
Horry County Schools elected to halt the program’s drills while it investigates a staff member who was present at last week’s practices, said district athletics liaison Roger Dixon.
“We can’t get ahold of anybody [to determine] if it was an exposure or not. So we’re just going to hold them as a precaution,” Dixon said. “There is a question as to what is a full [exposure] or a partial, if it is an exposure or not. There is a time element. If you go back to the six-foot distancing, we’re 99.9% sure that the protocol was proper. But we want to make sure the person who makes the call for us is notified and we can get clearance.”
Until then, Aynor and the district are erring on the side of caution. The Blue Jackets were initially scheduled to work out in their Phase 1 pod systems on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week. Aynor utilized the same schedule last week, and the possible exposure came in the last session.
Horry County Schools’ nine programs were allowed to open football conditioning last Monday. Dixon said the Aynor incident is the first possible exposure. The only other issues were temperature-related, and while a handful of student-athletes were sent home, no positive tests have come out of these sessions.
Under the Phase 1 guidelines, up to nine players and one coach can be on one field at a time. Players and coaches are subjected to a temperature check and health screening prior to every practice. No equipment is allowed.
