Aynor football team temporarily halts workouts over COVID-19 concerns

“We can’t get ahold of anybody [to determine] if it was an exposure or not. So we’re just going to hold them as a precaution,” Dixon said. “There is a question as to what is a full [exposure] or a partial, if it is an exposure or not. There is a time element. If you go back to the six-foot distancing, we’re 99.9% sure that the protocol was proper. But we want to make sure the person who makes the call for us is notified and we can get clearance.”