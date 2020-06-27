Sales booming at Grand Strand fireworks stores

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
Monica Rosenberg has two criteria for her Fourth of July fireworks: They must be grand enough to satisfy her lifelong fascination with the sparking essentials, but not so big that her husband will worry about setting fire to the woods behind their Conway home.
“I’m a pyromaniac,” she said Friday afternoon as she packed her cart at Phantom Fireworks near Myrtle Beach. “I love the lights. I love the noise. … I’ve always loved fireworks. Always. My thing.”
With public displays of fireworks canceled in many communities because of COVID-19 concerns, local fireworks stores are seeing an increase in their typical sales.
“We’re not used to having this kind of volume until at least [the end of June],” said Michelle Turner, a manager at Phantom Fireworks.
She said customers started coming in as soon as they reopened on May 8 after being closed because of COVID-19.
The boom in sales isn't confined to the Grand Strand. The American Pyrotechnics Association reports that consumer fireworks stores across the country are seeing record-breaking sales.
“The APA predicts an all-time high in backyard consumer fireworks sales and use as families prepare to celebrate Independence Day at home due to the pandemic and cancellation of large public celebrations,” said Julie L. Heckman, executive director of the APA, in a news release.
Click here to read the full story.
Copyright 2020 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.