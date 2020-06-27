Requirements for Clemson students to return, graduation plans announced

"As you can see, the situation around future University operations remains extremely fluid," Clements said. "Be assured, however, that our staff and faculty remain committed to providing a great, and safe, experience for our students in the upcoming academic year. Being United as Tigers when it comes to battling the pandemic gives us the best possible chance of enjoying a successful and safe academic year. I am confident that the Clemson Family will rise to the occasion and look forward to sharing more details of our return plan with you very soon."