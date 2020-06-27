Georgetown County School District delays start of athletic workouts

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County School District is delaying the start of athletic workouts due to COVID-19 concerns.
Originally scheduled to begin Monday, the district announced Friday that workouts will tentatively begin on July 13.
“It is important that we remain vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the district said in a statement. “GCSD is committed to following the guidelines and restrictions set forth by the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL), the CDC, DHEC, and medical professionals in order to safely reopen high school athletics.”
The announcement comes after the South Carolina High School League recently announced its guidelines for safe workouts would now be mandatory at member schools. SCHSL committee members added fall sports could be in jeopardy if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.
