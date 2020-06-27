FIRST ALERT: Hot and steamy, summer-like weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A hot, humid, and steamy weekend is on the way across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Today looks to stay mostly dry, with mostly sunny skies taking shape throughout this afternoon. While we’re expecting to stay dry, that doesn’t mean humidity won’t be a factor. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Once we factor in the mugginess, today’s feels like temperatures will be well into the upper 90s across the beaches and potentially into the triple digit range for the Pee Dee. This hot and humid trend doesn’t show any signs of letting up throughout the rest of the weekend and even into the next several days.
Something we’ll have to keep an eye on for tomorrow will be for the potential for a few isolated showers and storms throughout tomorrow afternoon. While it won’t be a washout , a few of these could be on the strong side bringing with them heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
The Storm Prediction Center has already placed all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms.
Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App to stay up to date with the latest information on tomorrow’s possible storms.
