DHEC: Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County, state total surpasses 31,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Horry County saw its highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC reports the county saw 214 new cases Saturday, surpassing the previous record mark of 183 three days prior.
South Carolina saw 1,599 new confirmed cases statewide Saturday, bringing the total to 31,850 since the pandemic began.
DHEC also reported 15 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to 707.
The confirmed deaths included elderly individuals from Horry, Florence, Dillon and Marion counties, as well as a middle-aged patient in Horry County.
Bamberg, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Lexington, Lancaster, Orangeburg and Sumter counties also reported deaths.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (3), Aiken (11), Allendale (1), Anderson (27), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (54), Berkeley (39), Calhoun (1), Charleston (280), Cherokee (6), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (6), Colleton (11), Darlington (11), Dillon (8), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (8), Florence (40), Georgetown (40), Greenville (164), Greenwood (41), Hampton (3), Horry (214), Jasper (7), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (19), Laurens (31), Lee (3), Lexington (76), Marion (5), Newberry (3), Oconee (29), Orangeburg (22), Pickens (64), Richland (111), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (48), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (54)
The agency also said 908 people are currently hospitalized that have either tested positive for COVID-19, or are being investigated for the virus.
