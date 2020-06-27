Deputies: One dead after stabbing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - One person is dead after a stabbing incident in Robeson County, according to authorities.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Hazel Road in Pembroke at around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Deputies said 32-year-old Venar Hammonds was found at the scene with a stab wound and later died at the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred after a dispute between two groups, and a person of interest has been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
