Crews respond to crash with ‘serious injuries’ in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are asking drivers to avoid a part of Loris after a serious crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the crash at around 3:28 p.m. Saturday at 1666 Highway 701 North. Authorities said the accident involved a vehicle and a moped, and there are serious injuries.
HCFR also said traffic is shut down in the area for “an indefinite amount of time.”
South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.
