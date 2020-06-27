Body found in Great Pee Dee River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Great Pee Dee River Saturday.
Captain Ben Byers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office called SCDNR for assistance.
Byers says SCDNR officials are on the way to the scene, which is at the Chesterfield County/Marlboro County line.
WMBF News will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
