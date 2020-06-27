Blood donors at upcoming drives to receive free COVID-19 antibody tests

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tidelands Health announced Saturday that any blood donors who decide to give at upcoming events in Georgetown County will receive free COVID-19 antibody tests.
According to Tidelands, the American Red Cross is providing the antibody tests. Antibody tests determine if someone has had COVID-19, and can provide more insight into how many people have been exposed to the virus.
Antibody testing will be available at the following events over the next three weeks:
- Wednesday, July 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive in Murrells Inlet (Across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital)
- Friday, July 10: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive in Murrells Inlet (Across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital)
- Monday, July 13: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness, 12965 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
- Tuesday, July 14: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive in Murrells Inlet (Across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital)
Tidelands said donors are encouraged to make appointments, as they will have priority over walk-ins. Donors must also at least 17 years old, healthy and weigh at least 110 pounds. A valid ID is also required.
Click here to schedule an appointment.
