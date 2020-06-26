Two men charged in Chesterfield County double homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a double homicide in Chesterfield County.
On Monday, deputies responded to Lizzie Byrd Road in the Society Hill area after two men were found shot in the roadway, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities identified the victims as 37-year-old Robert Larry Skowronski and 36-year-old Ricky Roy Betts.
The investigation led authorities to Randolph County, N.C. where Skowronski’s vehicle was located.
Deputies said Darren Michael English, 36, and Joseph Todd Gainey, 41, both of Cheraw, were arrested for possessing the vehicle.
In addition, English and Gainey were charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
Both men are awaiting extradition back to Chesterfield County where they will face additional charges, deputies said.
The State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
