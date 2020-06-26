‘Seniors Last Swing’ double-header taking place Friday at Pelicans Stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Play ball!
After rain delays earlier this week, the “Seniors Last Swing” event will take place Friday with a double-header beginning at 6 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium.
The event, presented by WMBF News and Gator 107.9, features 60 baseball players and 25 softball players from 12 schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
WMBF News will stream the games live on our website, news app and Facebook page.
Due to weather postponing the June 25 softball game, it will now be played on July 7.
All tickets from earlier this week will be valid for the event.
