Search underway for two escaped inmates in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two correctional center inmates are being sought after reportedly escaping from a facility in Catawba County Thursday night.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Nhia Vue and 35-year-old Juan McDonald were seen in “the yard” at the Catawba Correctional Center around 9 p.m. before disappearing from the facility.
Vue is described as being around 5′4″ and 183 pounds with a thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes. McDonald, who officials say also has black hair and brown eyes, is described as being around 5′10″ and 181 pounds with a thin build.
Officials say Vue was serving time for trafficking schedule II drugs and was convicted in April 2019. He was admitted to prison the following month and was scheduled to be released in April 2025.
McDonald was convicted in October 2018 and admitted to prison in November 2019 for speeding to elude arrest, officials say. He was scheduled to be released in November of this year.
Anyone who sees Vue or McDonald is asked to call 911 or the Catawba Correctional Center at 828-466-5521.
