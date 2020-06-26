North Myrtle Beach leaders to discuss potential mask ordinance on Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach announced it will be holding a special city council meeting on Monday where the issue of mandating masks will be discussed.
According to the agenda, city leaders will receive a legal briefing to discuss a potential mask ordinance in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during an executive session.
It’s important to note that no votes will happen during the executive session.
The issue of mask mandates has been a hot topic as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, and in Horry County.
Greenville, Columbia, Charleston and Clemson have all passed ordinances that require people to wear a mask in certain businesses and areas. The South Carolina attorney general also came out and said that cities can legally pass those kinds of ordinances.
Myrtle Beach City Council is expected to discuss a possible ordinance during a planning meeting on Thursday, July 3.
