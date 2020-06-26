Myrtle Beach Boardwalk to be refurbished, extended

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk will be refurbished and extended within the next five years.
Myrtle Beach City Council voted to approve their five-year capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2021-2025 during their meeting Tuesday.
One of the biggest projects in that plan is the refurbishing and extending of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.
The boardwalk is now 10 years old and in need of repairs, according to city officials.
It will be replaced with a more durable material. The promenade will also be extended from 1st Avenue North to 3rd Avenue South.
The project will cost $8.6 million dollars.
The construction of the refurbishing will cost around $4 million, and it is slated for the 2021-2022 budget. The extension is toward the end of the five-year capital improvement plan. That portion is estimated around an additional $4 million as well.
People who frequently walk the Boardwalk, like Donny Hoffshear, said the need for repairs is apparent.
“You’ve got wood in the elements, it’s going to happen,” Hoffshear said. “Sometimes I’ll see people barefoot, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh you probably shouldn’t go barefoot.’”
Some business owners think the project is a good idea.
“This is very, very good news,” Deann Sarver, co-owner of Boardwalk Coffee House, said.
Victor Shamah, owner of The Bowery, said he is also happy with the fact that city council voted to repair the Boardwalk, but he would like to see it extended farther at some point.
“I’d love to see the $8.6 million invested in the Boardwalk go from Damon’s on the south end all the way to the Sea Captain’s House,” Shamah said. “I think that’s a beautiful idea.”
