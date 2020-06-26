McMaster, state health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing as cases continue to rise in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will hold a media briefing Friday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. on June 26 at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the briefing live
The briefing comes as the state’s positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
As of June 25, S.C. reported 28,962 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 691 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.