McMaster, state health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing as cases continue to rise in S.C.

Protecting Yourself from Coronavirus (May 2020)
By WMBF News Staff | June 26, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 1:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will hold a media briefing Friday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. on June 26 at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the briefing live

The briefing comes as the state’s positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

As of June 25, S.C. reported 28,962 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 691 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.